A chilly Monday will be followed by a few days of mild temperatures

After a rainy weekend, clouds will decrease during the day and Monday will end with plenty of sunshine!

Despite the sun, Monday will be chilly with temperatures struggling to make it near freezing, and overnight lows will drop near 10 degrees.

More clouds will move into the Valley for the rest of the workweek, but temperatures will be more mild, making it into the 50's on Wednesday and Thursday,

Make sure to keep an umbrella handy if you are headed out late on Valentine's Day as the chance for showers will return to the Valley Wednesday evening.

The chance for scattered showers will continue for the next few days, switching to snow as a cold front drops temperatures during the day on Friday.