Cardinals fall in state semi-finals

The Canfield wrestling team lost in the state semi-finals 38-33 to top seed Wauseon. This is the furthest the grapplers have advanced since the state started having the team competition five years ago.

This was the first time this season they lost a match and have 19 victories.

The Cardinals won their first match against Uhrichsville Claymont 46-22 in the quarterfinals.

Several of the Canfield wrestlers are hoping to punch their ticket to the individual tournament in March.

