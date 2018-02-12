Cardinals fall in state semi-finals

Kitija Laksa scored a career-high 41 points, 18 in a decisive first quarter, and South Florida went on to defeat No. 13 Ohio State 84-65 on Sunday.More >>
Alex Bowman wasted no time stepping into Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s old ride.More >>
Sidney Crosby scored twice, including his 400th career goal, to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.More >>
Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby scored his 400th career goal early in the second period against St. Louis.More >>
Boiling Springs, N.C. - The Youngstown State softball team dropped a pair of games on Saturday on day two of the Gardner-Webb Tournament.More >>
Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team had nine blocks and held UIC to 31.3 percent shooting in a strong defensive effort that led to a 71-52 victory on Saturday at the UIC Pavilion.More >>
For the second straight year, Reynolds wrestlers are kings of the mat.More >>
