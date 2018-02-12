Mercer County woman accused of scissors attack

State Troopers arrested a Mercer County woman accused of attacking a man with two pairs of scissors.

Fifty-year-old Brenda Renee Cigis of Fredonia was charged with assault, harassment and making terroristic threats on Sunday.

According to police, Cigis threatened and tried to stab a 59-year-old man with a pair of scissors on Sunday at a home on Delaware Road in Delaware Township.

Investigators say Cigis pulled the victim's hair and got another pair of scissors and again tried to stab him.

Troopers say they had to force their way into the home to arrest Cigis.

Cigis was arraigned before a district magistrate Sunday afternoon.

The judge set bail for Cigis at $5,000.

As of Monday morning, Cigis remained in the Mercer County Jail.

Her preliminary hering is scheduled for February 22.