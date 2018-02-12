Homemade sign marks Warren pothole

The good news is that the Valley is predicted to get a break from the snow this week.

That bad news is that as the snow melts, more and more potholes are appearing.

Someone in the City of Warren is trying to make sure drivers aren't surprised by a hole on West Market St.

A sign was put up along the side of the street noting that a “Giant Pot Hole” is just east of the Hot Dog Shoppe.

The picture of the sign is also being circulated on social media.