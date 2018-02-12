Warren pothole filled, sign gone - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren pothole filled, sign gone

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

They say it's the squeaky wheel that gets the grease.  A case in point is in the City of Warren where someone posted a sign next to pothole along West Market Street.

The handmade sign which read, "Giant Pot Hole", was left on the sidewalk just east of the Hot Dog Shoppe over the weekend.

21 News stopped by the spot Monday morning and found that the hole had been patched.

There's no word yet if the sign made the difference in getting the road repaired.

A picture of the sign had been circulated on social media.

