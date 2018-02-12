Troopers: Sleepy SUV driver injured in Braceville crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Troopers: Sleepy SUV driver injured in Braceville crash

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio -

State troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Braceville that sent one man to the hospital Monday morning.

Investigators believe a driver fell asleep and his Chevy Suburban struck an abutment on State Route Five under the Ohio Turnpike at around 6 am.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of head injuries.

His name or condition hasn't been released.

The Suburban was heavily damaged and was towed from the scene.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms