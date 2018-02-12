Troopers: Sleepy SUV driver injured in Braceville crash

State troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Braceville that sent one man to the hospital Monday morning.

Investigators believe a driver fell asleep and his Chevy Suburban struck an abutment on State Route Five under the Ohio Turnpike at around 6 am.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of head injuries.

His name or condition hasn't been released.

The Suburban was heavily damaged and was towed from the scene.