Sunny Day, Frigid Night

Today will bring some afternoon sunshine with temperatures warming to the mid-30s before a plunge tonight.

With the clearing, this afternoon-the clouds stay away overnight and that will help the mercury drop to single digits lows! Sunshine will start Tuesday before clouds take over for the second half of the day.

The cooldown will be short-lived as temperatures warm to near 40 tomorrow and the 50s by the mid-week.

Some spotty showers are possible for the second half of Wednesday with rain likely anytime Thursday. Friday will be a bit messy with rain threats in the morning changing over to snow showers with falling temperatures through the day.

Sunshine looks to return for the weekend!