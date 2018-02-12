Names of 4 killed in weekend Philadelphia shootings released

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police have released the names of four men killed in a rash of shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia that also injured several other people.

A police spokeswoman said 23-year-old Tafari Lawrence of Upper Darby was killed in a triple shooting just before 2 p.m. Sunday in south Philadelphia. Two other men were wounded.

Police said 35-year-old Kurtis Williams was the man found shot to death in a vacant lot in north Philadelphia shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Another man found shot in southwest Philadelphia shortly after midnight Saturday was identified as Zaki Thomas.

A 22-year-old man found shot on a west Philadelphia street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday was identified as 22-year-old Kevin Ethridge.

Police said Monday there were no arrests and the motives for the shootings remain unknown.

