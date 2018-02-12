Youngstown mayor re-appoints public works chief

The man whose department oversees snow removal, street repairs, trash collection and other public works in the city of Youngstown has been reappointed.

Mayor Tito Brown announced on Monday that he keeping Charles Sasho as Deputy Director of Public Works.

Shasho, who has held the job for ten years under three different mayors, will be paid a salary of $86,920.

According to a media release, Shasho has been responsible for the overseeing the construction of $80 million in projects.

Mayor Brown ways Sasho, who has been working for the city since 2000, was selected after two rounds of interviews.

Shasho oversees the Youngstown Street Department that came under criticism from a member of council who complained about unplowed side streets following a January snowstorm.

Just last week Mayor Brown rode along with a city plow truck driver to see the challenges they face.

RELATED COVERAGE: