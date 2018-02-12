Car crashes through Niles garage

A high-level North Korean delegation led by a youthful political princess is expected to head home after a whirlwind three-day visit to South Korea.More >>
Austintown and Weathersfield Trustees will vote on an issue that would give the Trumbull County Engineer's Office the go-ahead to perform a speed study on Ohltown Girard Road, also known as County Line Road.More >>
First responders from the city of Niles rushed to a busy street corner late Monday when a car crashed into the side of an attached garage.More >>
The man whose department oversees snow removal, street repairs, trash collection and other public works in the city of Youngstown has been reappointed.More >>
State troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Braceville that sent one man to the hospital Monday morning.More >>
Police have released the names of four men killed in a rash of shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia that also injured several other people.More >>
An Ohio woman has reunited with her wedding dress 32 years after a dry cleaner mix-up.More >>
Police in Philadelphia say two men were shot to death, a third was found dead with a gunshot wound and gunfire around the city also injured others.More >>
Police say a woman is accused of shooting a man in the face during an argument while they were driving through a Pittsburgh-area borough.More >>
Columbus Police have shot and killed a domestic violence suspect following a confrontation with officers.More >>
Authorities in Pittsburgh say a suspect was shot and killed after police officers were fired upon during an early morning foot chase.More >>
The mayor of a tiny northwestern Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >>
Authorities say a prison guard leaving work for the day has shot and critically injured a just-released inmate who attacked the officer in a parking lot near the prison.More >>
Fans help return Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones' lost cellphone during the team's Super Bowl victory parade _ but not before taking a selfie.More >>
Cleveland police are warning hospitals that a woman under investigation for fundraisers connected to false claims she was pregnant and had cancer might try to steal a baby.More >>
