Car crashes through Niles garage

First responders from the city of Niles rushed to a busy street corner late Monday when a car crashed into the side of an attached garage.

The Subaru went off North Road and went through the outside wall of the home at the corner of Camrose Drive shortly before noon.

The damage to the home is right next to a gas meter.

As of 12:15 am police and firefighters were still on the scene.

Those on the scene say it appears that the driver had a medical condition as he was pulling onto Camrose.

He has been taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police say the car hit two vehicles inside the garage.

