Hubbard nonprofit asking for prom dresses, volunteers to remember slain teen

It's a yearly tradition that looks to keep the memory of a 14-year-old girl alive and help teens across the Valley show up to one of the most important events of high school in style.

Kyrsten's Kloset was started nearly six years ago- with the aim of helping teens in the area get dresses from prom, homecoming, and other special events.

It's all in memory of 14-year-old Kyrsten Studer.

Studer was killed in 2003 when she was struck by a car on state Route 304, in front of Pine Lakes Golf Course. A drunk driver, 69-year-old William Demidovich, was later convicted and had his driving license suspended for life.

As part of the initiative Kyrsten's Kloset looks to make the roadways a little safer during prom season- the only cost for the dresses is a signature, a promise not to drink and drive.

This year, Kyrsten's Kloset is hosting a giveaway on March 24th and 25th from noon until 4 p.m. at the Roosevelt Gym on Orchard Avenue in Hubbard.

Before then, the nonprofit is asking the community to donate dresses, accessories, shoes, or items for the Chinese auction.

Any donations can be dropped off at LaFrance Cleaners, or at a number of drop off days hosted by the nonprofit.

Information can also be found on the Kyrsten's Kloset Facebook page.

In addition to donations, Kyrsten's sister Sarah says they are always looking for volunteers on the day of the event. Anyone who's interested may contact Sarah through the Facebook page.

