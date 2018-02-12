AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (2/12/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (2/12/18)

Posted: Updated:

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Solon (16)
18-0 169
2. Cin. Moeller (2)
18-3 133
3. Huber Hts. Wayne
19-1 126
(tie)Upper Arlington
19-1 126
5. Tol. St. John's
19-1 88
6. Sylvania Southview
17-1 80
7. Springfield
16-3 77
8. Cin. Princeton
17-3 47
9. Pickerington N.
17-3 44
10. Logan
17-2 33
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 19. Hilliard Bradley 13.

DIVISION II
1. Wauseon (16)
19-0 175
2. Cols. Beechcroft (2)
19-1 144
3. Proctorville Fairland
19-3 105
4. Trotwood-Madison
17-3 86
5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
17-1 82
6. Poland Seminary
17-1 81
7. Parma Hts. Holy Name
15-2 79
8. Cols. Eastmoor
17-4 39
9. Thornville Sheridan
16-3 35
10. Akr. SVSM
10-8 33
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Cin. McNicholas 19. Zanesville 14.

DIVISION III
1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (13)
19-0 159
2. Cin. Deer Park (4)
20-0 157
3. Ottawa-Glandorf
19-1 129
4. LaBrae
17-2 118
5. Oregon Stritch
17-1 110
6. Versailles
16-3 60
7. Cols. Wellington
14-4 53
8. Oak Hill
17-2 43
9. Genoa Area
16-3 22
(tie) Cols. Africentric
15-6 22
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 18. Galion Northmor 16. Cols. Ready 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Mansfield St. Peter's (14)
21-0 160
2. McDonald (1)
17-1 129
3. Hannibal River
17-1 124
4. St. Henry
17-3 98
5. Ft. Loramie (1)
19-2 97
6. Pettisville
17-2 74
7. Bristol
16-2 66
8. Berlin Hiland
15-5 53
9. Spring. Cath. Cent.
16-3 50
10. Cornerstone Christian (2)
10-7 23
 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22. Richmond Hts. 14. Warren JFK 14. Tol. Maumee Valley 13. Pandora-Gilboa 13.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms