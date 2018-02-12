AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (2/12/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Solon (16)

18-0 169

2. Cin. Moeller (2)

18-3 133

3. Huber Hts. Wayne

19-1 126

(tie)Upper Arlington

19-1 126

5. Tol. St. John's

19-1 88

6. Sylvania Southview

17-1 80

7. Springfield

16-3 77

8. Cin. Princeton

17-3 47

9. Pickerington N.

17-3 44

10. Logan

17-2 33



Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 19. Hilliard Bradley 13.

DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (16)

19-0 175

2. Cols. Beechcroft (2)

19-1 144

3. Proctorville Fairland

19-3 105

4. Trotwood-Madison

17-3 86

5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

17-1 82

6. Poland Seminary

17-1 81

7. Parma Hts. Holy Name

15-2 79

8. Cols. Eastmoor

17-4 39

9. Thornville Sheridan

16-3 35

10. Akr. SVSM

10-8 33



Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Cin. McNicholas 19. Zanesville 14.

DIVISION III

1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (13)

19-0 159

2. Cin. Deer Park (4)

20-0 157

3. Ottawa-Glandorf

19-1 129

4. LaBrae

17-2 118

5. Oregon Stritch

17-1 110

6. Versailles

16-3 60

7. Cols. Wellington

14-4 53

8. Oak Hill

17-2 43

9. Genoa Area

16-3 22

(tie) Cols. Africentric

15-6 22



Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 18. Galion Northmor 16. Cols. Ready 12.