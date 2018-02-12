New Warren police officers sworn in

On the heels of the Westerville shootings a local police department welcomes three new police officers.

Safety is a clear concern of all officers these days.

Warren's police chief says it's now getting harder and harder to find police officers.

He says years ago when he took the civil service test there were 300 people. The last test he says there were 35.

Three new police officers were sworn in to serve in the Warren City Police Department.

It's proud moment for them and for their families.

They know the potential dangers before them but they choose to serve nevertheless.

Warren police chief, Eric Merkel, said they take these tragic moments and try to learn from them.

"We'll be looking into this Westerville thing to see what happened with that as the facts come out and we will adjust our training as needed," said Merkel.

Most of these men realized at an early age that they wanted to be a police officer.

New officer, Tom Wire, said, "Warren is always somewhere I've wanted to work so when the test and opportunity came up I knew I wanted to jump on it."

And when tragedy strikes like it did in Westerville they know they can't let their guard down for a second.

"It just makes me appreciate everything outside of being a law enforcement officer a little bit more and it motivates me more to do my job better," said Noah Linnen.

John McGinley, said, "It just motivates me more to want to work harder and train harder and to be careful at the same time."

And what does John's wife think about it?

Katherine McGinley, said, "I trust he'll get the training he needs to be safe."

The training is crucial for their safety and for yours.