Teen murder suspect indicted several years later

A Youngstown murder suspect has been indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury, more than two and a half years after the alleged crime.

19-year-old Braquan Walker is facing new charges of aggravated murder, murder with a firearms specification, and having a weapon under a disability.

Walker is charged in connection with the 2015 death of 18-year-old Jarell Brown.

Investigators charged Walker and James Johnson with the shooting death of 18-year-old Jarell Brown along Indianola Avenue on July 26, 2015.

Walker was 16-years-old, and Johnson was 14-years-old at the time of the shooting.

Johnson told investigators that he saw Walker shoot Brown in the back of the head because Brown was a "snitch".

The juvenile court ruled that Johnson's statement to police could not be used as evidence against Walker, and therefore there was not enough probable cause to pursue adult charges against Walker.

The appellate court judges issued a 21-page opinion, ruling that there was sufficient, credible evidence demonstrating probable cause in the case, ruling that there was a "fair probability" that Walker was involved in Brown's murder.

The opinion reversed the juvenile court's decision and ordered it to transfer Walker's case to common pleas court for further consideration.

Last week a grand jury decided that there was enough evidence to move forward with the case and present it to a criminal court jury.

The next court date for Walker has not yet been scheduled.

Following the 2015 death of Brown, his elder brother 24-year-old Jawuan Brown pleaded guilty last year to one count of attempted felonious assault.

Youngstown police say Brown pistol-whipped a man on West Princeton Avenue last summer in an attempt to obtain information about the shooting death of Jarell Brown.

