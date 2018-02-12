Valley police to join funeral procession for Westerville officers

Several local law enforcement agencies are planning a show of support for two Westerville police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer says 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Tony Morelli were shot around noon Saturday after responding to a 911 hang-up call. He says they were responding to a "potential domestic situation."

The bodies of Joerig and Morelli were taken from the Franklin County Coroner's office to their respective funeral homes on Monday.

Hundreds of police officers, firefighters and local residents lined the streets as their bodies were transported through the city.

Though funeral arrangements for the two officers have not yet been released, several Valley police departments are already planning on sending representatives.

Austintown, Boardman, Campbell, Canfield, Warren police departments, as well as the Mahoning County Sheriff's department, tell 21 News that they will be present at the funeral for the officers.

On Monday, Governor John Kasich ordered that all flags in the state should be flown at half-staff until Joerig's and Morelli's internment.

Public vigils have been planned by community members:

Monday, Feb. 12:

8 p.m. at Pride Rock on Otterbein University's campus, Grove Street between Home and Main streets.

8 p.m. on the Oval at The Ohio State University

Tuesday, Feb. 13

6:30 p.m. at First Responders Park, 374 W. Main St.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation is asked to make the donation directly to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9 GoFundMe account (https://www.gofundme.com/FOPLodge9HelpFund) in the names of Officers Joering and Morelli.

Charges have been filed against 30-year-old Quentin Smith.

Authorities say the officers shot and wounded Smith, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.