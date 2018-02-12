Niles Treasurer resigns, mayor looking for replacement

Niles Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia is looking for a new city treasurer after Janet Rizer-Jones resigned abruptly Monday morning.

The resignation was effective as of last Friday.

Mayor Scarnecchia told 21 News Rizer-Jones was only a part-time employee and it was too much for her running the whole office by herself.

The mayor said Rizer-Jones does have another job.

He said a lot of changes are also coming to the city as a whole as well to help combat the city's financial issues.

"She did put in a lot of extra time. She's a good person, a good worker. We're changing things in Niles. We're trying to get more productive and it makes a difference. Change is not easy," said Mayor Scarnecchia.

Rizer-Jones was elected to the position in June of 2016 and was reelected in 2017.

She had originally worked as the city income tax director for 15 years before retiring.

Mayor Scarnecchia said he has already begun interviewing for a replacement and the city should have a new treasurer by this weekend.