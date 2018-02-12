Several departments on scene of fire on Main Street in Greenville

Several fire departments are on the scene of a fire on the 200 block of Main St. in Greenville.

Mercer County Dispatchers said the fire was called in by people at nearby businesses and they sent as many crews as they could.

21 News called some of those businesses and witnesses said they could see dozens of firetrucks and a few ambulances.

They also said the trucks are blocking down Main Street and other side streets.

Dispatchers said they don't know if anyone was injured, or if the building on fire was open.

