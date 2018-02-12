Several departments put out fire on Main Street in Greenville

Several fire departments worked to put out a fire on the 200 block of Main St. in Greenville.

A Greenville Lieutenant said the fire started on the first floor near the back of the vacant building.

The building used to be a dance studio and is connected to a dentist's office.

No other buildings were damaged in the fire, according to the lieutenant.

One firefighter from Transfer's Fire Department was injured and taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Mercer County Dispatchers said the fire was called in by people at nearby businesses and they sent as many crews as they could.

21 News called some of those businesses and witnesses said they could see dozens of firetrucks.

Those firetrucks blocked parts of Main St., which is closed down.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.

