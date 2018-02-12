Girard Council passes ordinance for Officer Justin Leo memorial

An ordinance to name the viaduct on Liberty Street after fallen Officer Justin Leo was passed at Monday night's Girard City Council meeting.

Last month's meeting delayed the passage because there were not enough people to vote.

The next step, according to Girard Mayor Jim Melfi, is for the ordinance to go to the county engineer's office since the bridge belongs to the county.

After that, it will head to the county prosecutor's office for their review and then to county commissioners to officially change the name of the bridge.

The dedication of the bridge will then follow suit.

Officer Leo, 31, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident in October.

"There's no question the most prominent infrastructure in our town is that bridge," said Mayor Melfi. "I think its very important that years from now our citizens do not forget who Justin Leo was, and what he did for our community. The naming of that bridge will appropriately provide that information for future generations."

There are expected to be many more memorials and scholarships in the name of the fallen officer, including a new building being constructed at Dodd Park, where Leo spent much of his time.