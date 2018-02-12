Austintown Twp. trustees pass $2.4 million police levy

Austintown Township trustees have passed a $2.4 million replacement levy to keep their police force at its current staff.

The levy, which was passed at Monday night's meeting, is requesting additional funding that will put money into the general fund which pays police officers.

This could provide money for wages, retirements and equipment for the entire police station.

Township trustee Jim Davis said they have lost more than $6 million over the past three years, and with this levy and an additional $.8 million, police will be taken out of the general fund.

Davis said this will provide more money for road paving and demolition zoning for the city.

"This is not for us to hire more police officers or to buy more patrol cars, this is just so we can continue to provide services our customers are accustomed to," said Davis.