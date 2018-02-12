President Trump's 2019 budget proposes millions to Camp Ravenna

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday President Donald Trump's FY 2019 Budget proposes $7.4 million to expand training capabilities at the Ohio National Guard's Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center with a new automated machine gun range.

"Camp Ravenna's strategic location in Northeast Ohio, optimal size, access to robust regional infrastructure, and professional Ohio National Guard staff make the base one of the premier Army training centers in the region. A new automated multi-purpose machine gun range will give the Ohio Army National Guard an important, new training capability. It will provide our soldiers a realistic environment to meet their training requirements that currently is not available in the state. As our men and women in uniform confront the harsh realities we face in the world and take the steps they need to confront them, it is important they have the training, equipment, and facilities they need. I am pleased this funding has been included in the president's budget to help our National Guards units training at Camp Ravenna."

Senator Portman is a strong supporter and advocate for Ohio's military facilities and research institutions.

These assets provide significant jobs and economic impact across Ohio and directly influence the national security of our country.

Forty-three of Ohio's 88 counties are impacted by these facilities.

Ohio Defense spending accounted for more than 66,000 direct jobs, more than $4 billion in salaries and more than a $14 billion economic impact.

Portman was awarded the Ohio National Guard Association's Major General Charles Dick Award for Legislative Excellence for his years of strong support for the Ohio National Guard.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan will be touring Camp Ravenna Tuesday.

Ryan will tour Camp Ravenna's Joint Military Training Center, including the Modified Record Fire Range that received $3.3 million in federal funding from the Military Construction/Veterans Affairs Appropriations Subcommittee.

Ryan will also discuss Ravenna's efforts to be selected for the East Coast Missile Defense site, an estimated $3.6 billion project that could help support 2,300 jobs in the region during construction and directly employ up to 850 people full-time once the system is operational.

On Friday, Ryan sent a letter urging President Trump to select Camp Ravenna for the site.