Campbell Fire Dept. emergency phone line down

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
CAMPBELL, Ohio -

Campbell Fire Department officials said their emergency phone line is down and not letting them receive calls.

Fire Captain Greg Rosile said anyone with an emergency is to call 9-1-1, in which police will then dispatch to fire.

He said their usual number 330-755-5115 is the one that is having problems.

