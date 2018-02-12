H.S. basketball scores (2/12/18)

High school basketball scores from Monday, February 12, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Monday, February 12, 2018.More >>
Chloe Kim's coronation is complete after American snowboarder dominates Olympic women's halfpipe.More >>
Chloe Kim's coronation is complete after American snowboarder dominates Olympic women's halfpipe.More >>
A dispute over open enrollment is driving a wedge between the Liberty and Girard school districts.More >>
A dispute over open enrollment is driving a wedge between the Liberty and Girard school districts.More >>
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points: .More >>
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points: .More >>
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points: .More >>
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points: .More >>
Nick Gilbert, the son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became a good-luck charm during the NBA lottery, will have brain surgery this week.More >>
Nick Gilbert, the son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became a good-luck charm during the NBA lottery, will have brain surgery this week.More >>
Free agent Ryan Hanigan has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians, a deal contingent on the catcher passing a physical.More >>
Free agent Ryan Hanigan has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians, a deal contingent on the catcher passing a physical.More >>
Kitija Laksa scored a career-high 41 points, 18 in a decisive first quarter, and South Florida went on to defeat No. 13 Ohio State 84-65 on Sunday.More >>
Kitija Laksa scored a career-high 41 points, 18 in a decisive first quarter, and South Florida went on to defeat No. 13 Ohio State 84-65 on Sunday.More >>
Alex Bowman wasted no time stepping into Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s old ride.More >>
Alex Bowman wasted no time stepping into Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s old ride.More >>