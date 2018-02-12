H.S. basketball scores (2/12/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (2/12/18)

Girls’ Basketball

Jackson Milton 52 Crestview 39

Boardman 46 Mooney 69

Springfield 52 Girard 37

Southeast 45 Lakeview 54

Lordstown 30 South Range 74

Columbiana 52 Struthers 61

Grand Valley 42 Labrae 54


Boys’ Basketball

Peters Township 50 New Castle 73

