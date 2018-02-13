Dog chews recalled after potential Salmonella contamination

Redbarn Pet Products, LLC of Long Beach, California is voluntarily recalling a single product, Redbarn's 7-inch Bully Stick three pack, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

No illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported.

The recalled products were distributed in pet specialty retail stores. Affected product comes in a 2.4 ounce, green plastic bag marked with an expiration date of 112120ABC stamped on the side. The product UPC is #7 85184 25105 8. You can see examples of the packaging above.

Consumers are encouraged to check the lot code to see if their product was affected.

Pet owners who have this product matching this lot code in their homes are urged to discontinue use of the product and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Consumers with questions may contact the company via email at info@redbarninc.com or by phone at at 1-800-775-3849, M-F, 8am-5pm PST.