Condition unknown for man struck by vehicle in Sharon

A man who was hit by a car in Sharon Sunday is in the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police identified the victim as a 56-year-old man from Sharon.

The accident happened on the 1300 block of East State St. around 7 pm Sunday.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

They know it was wet, rainy and visibility was very limited.

Police can't speak of charges because they are still working to see if alcohol was involved or whether the pedestrian was at fault.