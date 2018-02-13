Troopers seize $90,000 cocaine stash on I-80

State Troopers say they found $90,000 in a car pulled over for violating traffic lane rules on Interstate 80.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one of its officers stopped the rented Chevy Malibu in Summit County last week.

The patrol brought in a drug-sniffing dog that alerted troopers to possible contraband in the car.

A search of the car turned up a duffel bag containing more than two pounds of cocaine.

The driver, Pedro L. Valle, 30, and passenger, Miguel A. Dejesus, 31, both of Bridgeport Conn., were booked into the Summit County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking in cocaine.