Austintown artist creates tribute to fallen officers

An Austintown artist isn't letting Parkinson's Disease stop him from paying tribute to the two Ohio police officers killed in the line of duty this past weekend.

Ron Moore Jr. has completed drawings of Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli of the Westerville Police Department.

Calling the men two real heroes, Moore says he will send the works to the families of the officers who were shot and killed responding to a possible domestic call on Saturday.

Doctors diagnosed Moore with Parkinson's Disease on Valentine's Day in 2004.

At first, Moore found it difficult to paint, but with the help of deep brain stimulation surgery, the artist finds he has been able to push on.

You would like to learn more about his work or would like to buy a painting or print, you can find him on Facebook, at Ron Moore Jr. Art Studio.