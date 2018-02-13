Feds arrest man after Facebook video threatens police

The suspect is in the Mahoning County jail

An Akron man is being held in the Mahoning County jail after federal investigators say he put a live video on Facebook in which he is purported to have said: “The best type of cop is a dead cop”.

But it wasn't the threat to police that got 34-year-old Raynard Clayton in trouble.

FBI agents on Monday arrested Clayton on charges of transmitting a threat to injure another person and also threatening a person with physical force with the intent to hinder communication to a law enforcement officer.

Clayton allegedly posted a 21-minute-long Facebook Live video in which he threatened to assault and kill someone.

Investigators aren't releasing the identity of the alleged target of the threat.

In the video, Clayton, also known as Raynard Dutch, stated “I’ll shoot you point blank range, no mask......Get you and your family wrapped up. AR-15, you know what I mean.”

Authorities say Clayton continues on stating, “…basically what I’m sayin’ to you is keep my name out your mouth fo (before) I take yo (your) life.” Clayton also stated in the video, “The best type of cop is a dead cop.”

Clayton made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Akron on Monday.

A redacted version of the FBI affidavit filed in connection with the case may be read here.