Feds arrest man after Facebook video threatens police

The opioid epidemic is having devastating impacts across the country. Not only is it having an effect on those addicted to the drug, but also on their families.More >>
Redbarn Pet Products, LLC of Long Beach, California is voluntarily recalling a single product, Redbarn's 7-inch Bully Stick three pack, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
An Akron man is being held in the Mahoning County jail after federal investigators say he put a live video on Facebook in which he is purported to have said: “The best type of cop is a dead cop”.More >>
Operators of a McDonald Restaurant in Liberty are hoping to open later today after a grease fire broke out this morning.More >>
An Austintown artist isn't letting Parkinson's Disease stop him from paying tribute to the two Ohio police officers killed in the line of duty this past weekend.More >>
President Donald Trump again is trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support for cleanups of some iconic U.S. waterways.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is ready to hear arguments in a legal dispute over how state education officials calculated enrollment at the state's largest online charter school.More >>
Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.More >>
Police have released the names of four men killed in a rash of shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia that also injured several other people.More >>
An Ohio woman has reunited with her wedding dress 32 years after a dry cleaner mix-up.More >>
Police in Philadelphia say three men have been shot to death, another was found dead with a gunshot wound and gunfire around the city also injured others.More >>
Police say a woman is accused of shooting a man in the face during an argument while they were driving through a Pittsburgh-area borough.More >>
Columbus Police have shot and killed a domestic violence suspect following a confrontation with officers.More >>
Authorities in Pittsburgh say a suspect was shot and killed after police officers were fired upon during an early morning foot chase.More >>
