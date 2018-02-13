Today at the Winter Olympics

Below is the 21 WFMJ schedule of Winter Olympic coverage.

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

3:00 p.m. - Speed Skating, Luge, Cross-Country

In Speed Skating, the men’s 1500m features American Joey Mantia and 35-year-old compatriot Shani Davis, who took silver at this distance in 2006 and 2010. Team USA’s Erin Hamlin, bronze medalist in 2014, looks to again disrupt the German hegemony in women’s Luge. Coverage also includes Cross-Country (men’s and women’s individual sprint events).

8:00 p.m. - Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Figure Skating

Alpine multi-medal threat Mikaela Shiffrin, who in 2014 became the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion, begins her title defense as the heavy favorite (run 1 of 2). Fellow American Shaun White targets a third Olympic halfpipe gold against a field that also features Oregon’s Ben Ferguson and Australia’s Scotty James. And in Figure Skating, coverage includes the Pairs’ short program, where Team USA is represented by the husband-and-wife duo of Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim.

