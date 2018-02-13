Very Mild Mid-Week

Sunshine is plentiful today with temperatures warming to the lower 40s.

Clouds will increase tonight with temperatures falling to near freezing. Wednesday will be overcast with temperatures warming to near 50 and a little late day or evening light showers or drizzle is possible. Thursday is also likely to start with some drizzle before showers are more likely to be steady at night. Friday will bring falling temperatures with the chance for rain in the morning changing over to snow at night.

This weekend will be quite sunny and a warmer than average pattern will be here next week.