Niles teen to be sentenced in April for murder of elderly neighbor

In a surprise move, the Niles teenager about to go on trial for the murder and attempted rape of an elderly neighbor has entered a plea of "no contest".

The plea came Tuesday morning after jury selection had already started in the trial of 18-year-old Jacob Larosa, who authorities say was only 15 when he murdered his 94-year-old neighbor Marie Belcastro at her Cherry Avenue home nearly three years ago.

Instead of resuming jury selection, lawyers in the case spent Tuesday morning in the chambers of Judge Wyatt McKay.

21 News learned at around 10:30 am that Larosa was going to enter a plea. Just over a half hour later the teen made the plea to the original indictment of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and attempted rape.

Larosa will be sentenced in April after a pre-sentence report is completed.