Niles teen to be sentenced in April for murder of elderly neighbor

A Warren woman faces charges after police say she was sleeping while her three young children were spotted walking along a city street.More >>
Remains found last month on Youngstown's North Side have been identified as those of a woman who had not been seen since May of last year.More >>
Police in Beaver Township are investigating a report from a caregiver who says she was struck on the head at a condominium in a senior living community.More >>
In a surprise move, the Niles teenager about to go on trial for the murder and attempted rape of an elderly neighbor has entered a plea of "no contest".More >>
The Pittsburgh teacher's union has voted nearly unanimously to authorize its leadership to call for a strike.More >>
President Donald Trump again is trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support for cleanups of some iconic U.S. waterways.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is ready to hear arguments in a legal dispute over how state education officials calculated enrollment at the state's largest online charter school.More >>
Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.More >>
Police have released the names of four men killed in a rash of shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia that also injured several other people.More >>
An Ohio woman has reunited with her wedding dress 32 years after a dry cleaner mix-up.More >>
Police in Philadelphia say three men have been shot to death, another was found dead with a gunshot wound and gunfire around the city also injured others.More >>
Police say a woman is accused of shooting a man in the face during an argument while they were driving through a Pittsburgh-area borough.More >>
Columbus Police have shot and killed a domestic violence suspect following a confrontation with officers.More >>
Authorities in Pittsburgh say a suspect was shot and killed after police officers were fired upon during an early morning foot chase.More >>
