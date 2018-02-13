Police: Remains found in Youngstown are those of missing woman

Remains found last month on Youngstown's North Side have been identified as those of a woman who had not been seen since May of last year.

Youngstown police tell 21 News that remains discovered near Kensington Avenue and Halleck Street in late January are those of Jaclyn Bluhm.

The 28-year-old had been missing since May 20, 2017.

She was last seen on the West Side of Youngstown driving a 2012 Silver Chevy Cruze.

Her car was found in June.

After Bluhm's disappearance, police said she suffered from diabetes and needs insulin shots but does not have insulin with her.

A man walking in the woods discovered a skull which led to a police search that discovered clothing and other remains.

Detectives are not releasing further information, including whether or not they have determined what caused Bluhm's death.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact detectives at 330-742-8255.

