2 slain Ohio officers' families thank community for support

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - The families of two Ohio police officers fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call say they're grateful for their community and for the outpouring of support shown in the midst of their loss.

The officers from the northeast Columbus suburb of Westerville, 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli, were shot Saturday at a townhome where the suspect was wounded.

In a statement , the officers' families request privacy and say they need time to heal.

Westerville hasn't yet shared details on funeral plans for the officers.

Officials have said the wounded 30-year-old suspect, Quentin Smith, is expected to survive. He has been charged with aggravated murder. Court records didn't show an attorney for him.

A man accused of providing Smith with a gun also was arrested.

