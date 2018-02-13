2 charged in heroin and fentanyl bust

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say they've arrested two men in a Philadelphia home with almost 16 pounds (7.2 kilograms) of heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Tuesday announced the arrests of 24-year-old Cesar Guzman and 30-year-old Duagermy Sanchez-Rosario, who face charges of drug possession, conspiracy and other offenses.

Shapiro alleges that the men were combining the drugs in a deadly mixture that would have produced 250,000 individual doses. Authorities also reported finding a gun and other items in the Feltonville home Sunday.

The city says the number of fatal opioid-related overdoses last year is expected to reach 1,200, one-third more than the previous year.

Court records don't list an attorney for Guzman; Sanchez-Rosario's attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.