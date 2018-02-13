In recovery & unemployed: How to get help

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is rejecting a Republican-drawn map of Pennsylvania's congressional districts to replace the GOP-drawn map struck down in a gerrymandering case, leaving him to make a different...More >>
The families of two Ohio police officers fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call say they're grateful for their community and for the outpouring of support shown in the midst of their loss.More >>
A Warren woman faces charges after police say she was sleeping while her three young children were spotted walking along a city street.More >>
Remains found last month on Youngstown's North Side have been identified as those of a woman who had not been seen since May of last year.More >>
A prosecutor says a reputed Philadelphia mob boss profited from health insurance and gambling schemes despite his claims he had retired from a life of crime.More >>
Authorities say they've arrested two men in a Philadelphia home with almost 16 pounds (7.2 kilograms) of heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.More >>
Police have identified the body of an infant found buried in a yard in southwest Ohio.More >>
The Pittsburgh teacher's union has voted nearly unanimously to authorize its leadership to call for a strike.More >>
President Donald Trump again is trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support for cleanups of some iconic U.S. waterways.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is ready to hear arguments in a legal dispute over how state education officials calculated enrollment at the state's largest online charter school.More >>
Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.More >>
Police have released the names of four men killed in a rash of shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia that also injured several other people.More >>
An Ohio woman has reunited with her wedding dress 32 years after a dry cleaner mix-up.More >>
