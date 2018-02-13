Congressman Ryan urges President Trump to bring $3.6 billion project to Ravenna

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is asking President Trump to bring a three billion dollar defense project to Camp Ravenna.

Out of more than 450 original sites, Camp Ravenna is one of three finalists for an east coast missile defense site. Congressman Ryan has sent a letter to the President urging him to make the investment in an area in need of an economic boost.



"So here's a perfect opportunity for a three and a half billion dollar investment that's going to be made by the Department of Defense with the opportunity to put it in a community that could really use the economic shot in the arm," Ryan said.

That $3.6 billion dollar investment would generate 224 million dollars in local economic impact, and support more than 2,000 jobs during construction and 850 permanent full-time jobs when complete.



Ryan was joined on a tour of Camp Ravenna Tuesday by Ohio Assistant Adjutant General John Harris. The General says the missile defense system would fit right in with camp Ravenna's long term strategic plan.

"We'd have to move a few facilities and that's already factored in on the estimated cost for putting the site here, and quite frankly it would fit in very well with where we are going with modernizing Camp Ravenna," said General Harris.



Ryan says he believes the Camp Ravenna site has a lot going for it, including support from the community and state government.



"So it's my hope that we can check all the boxes here and hopefully land this project," Ryan said.

The two other sites in the running for the missile site are in Michigan and upstate New York. No date is set for a site selection announcement.

