Some Damp Weather, But With Milder Temps

We expect a cloudier day on Wednesday but the clouds will not stop temperatures from rising well into the 40s. A touch of rain will dampen the Valley at times late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Overall Thursday will be a very balmy February day with afternoon readings in the upper 50s. A steadier period of rain is likely Thursday night.

Rain showers will change to snow showers Friday morning and temperatures will drop significantly on Friday. When factoring in the wind, it may feel as much as 40 degrees colder when compared to Thursday.

While Saturday looks tranquil, a quick shot of snow is possible for Saturday night and early Sunday. Sunday afternoon should be milder and overall next week looks quite warm for this time of the year.