GOP field for lieutenant governor gets new face; 2 drop out

In a surprise move, the Niles teenager about to go on trial for the murder and attempted rape of an elderly neighbor has entered a plea of "no contest".More >>
A county commissioner from southwestern Pennsylvania is the newest Republican to join the field vying to become the state's next lieutenant governor.More >>
Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is asking President Trump to bring a three billion dollar defense project to Camp Ravenna. Out of more than 450 original sites, Camp Ravenna is one of three finalists for an east coast missile defense site. Congressman Ryan has sent a letter to the President urging him to make the investment in an area in need of an economic boost. "So here's a perfect opportunity for a three and a half billion dollar investment that's going to be made by the Departm...More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is rejecting a Republican-drawn map of Pennsylvania's congressional districts to replace the GOP-drawn map struck down in a gerrymandering case, leaving him to make a different...More >>
The families of two Ohio police officers fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call say they're grateful for their community and for the outpouring of support shown in the midst of their loss.More >>
A registered sex offender has been convicted of raping and killing a 14-year-old Ohio girl and could face the death penalty.More >>
A prosecutor says a reputed Philadelphia mob boss profited from health insurance and gambling schemes despite his claims he had retired from a life of crime.More >>
Authorities say they've arrested two men in a Philadelphia home with almost 16 pounds (7.2 kilograms) of heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.More >>
Police have identified the body of an infant found buried in a yard in southwest Ohio.More >>
The Pittsburgh teacher's union has voted nearly unanimously to authorize its leadership to call for a strike.More >>
President Donald Trump again is trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support for cleanups of some iconic U.S. waterways.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is ready to hear arguments in a legal dispute over how state education officials calculated enrollment at the state's largest online charter school.More >>
Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.More >>
Police have released the names of four men killed in a rash of shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia that also injured several other people.More >>
