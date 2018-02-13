GOP field for lieutenant governor gets new face; 2 drop out

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A county commissioner from southwestern Pennsylvania is the newest Republican to join the field vying to become the state's next lieutenant governor.

Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan said Tuesday that she'll seek the nomination. The 55-year-old Irey Vaughan has run unsuccessfully for state treasurer and Congress. She's been a county commissioner since 1996.

March 6 is the deadline for candidates to file paperwork for the May 15 primary ballot.

Five Democrats have lined up to contest the re-election bid of Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the party's primary.

Other Republicans running include Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale and the party-endorsed Jeffrey Bartos, a real estate investor from suburban Philadelphia. Otto Voit, a Berks County businessman, and ex-state Rep. Gordon Denlinger of Lancaster County are dropping out.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.