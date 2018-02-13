GM Lordstown celebrates Black History Month

One of the Valley's largest employers is helping celebrate Black History Month.

The Civil and Human Rights Committee at GM Lordstown kicked off their black history program in the plant's east complex Tuesday morning.

The program featured a variety of speakers from throughout the area, including mayors Tito Brown of Youngstown and Doug Franklin of Warren.

"Not only do we bring out every culture that's in here, it brings out everyone to have a voice to come unite and be as one," said Michelle Colyar, Civil and Human Rights Committee Chair. "It's not only about blacks, civil rights isn't just black, it's everybody and respecting everybody."

The event will continue Wednesday in the west complex and then on Thursday in the paint shop.