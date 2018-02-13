Poland man arrested after troopers seize 48 pounds of marijuana

Felony drug charges have been filed against three Ohio men, including one from Poland, after a traffic stop in Summit County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 48 pounds of marijuana valued at approximately $192,000.

Troopers said around 9:05 a.m. Monday, they stopped the Honda Accord for a following too close violation on Interstate 80.

A drug-sniffing canine alerted them to the vehicle.

The search revealed 43 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of solid hash, three pounds of marijuana edibles and 950 milliliters of liquid codeine.

The suspects, Nathan Grootegoed, 22, of Hudson, Dante Petrus, 20, of Poland, and Marcus Carpenter, 21, of Cuyahoga Falls are in the Summit County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies and possession and trafficking in hash, both third-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 26 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.