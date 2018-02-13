One person dead after Youngstown crash, vehicle split in half

Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal car crash on South Schenley Avenue at the corner of Oran Drive.

Police said that one person had died in this single vehicle crash that happened close to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The car was traveling southbound on South Schenley Avenue when it appears to have gone over the curb, sheared a tree and then continued on into another tree. The car was also split into two pieces- the back end of the vehicle was resting up against one tree and the front end landed up ahead about thirty yards.

No one else was in the vehicle and no one was hit, according to police.

Police said that the coroner has not yet notified the victim's family, so the person's name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but police said that speed is probably a factor.

Neighbors tell 21 News that speed is an issue on Schenley Avenue.

The scene of the crash was in people's front yards and one neighbor down the street described to us what he heard.

Blaze Vath, who lives nearby, said that "it was a loud screeching noise from hitting on the brakes of the tires and I heard the impact of the car hitting the tree."

He added, "I never heard anything like that before."

Police remained on scene Tuesday night and said that they plan to return Wednesday during daylight hours to continue the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News on air and online for more information.