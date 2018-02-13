Youngstown police: One person dead after crash, vehicle split in half

But even with all factors in place, the city is still $1,050,000 in the red.More >>
But even with all factors in place, the city is still $1,050,000 in the red.More >>
A coroner is on the scene of a fatal crash on the 2800 block of South Schenley Ave. and Oran Dr. in Youngstown.More >>
A coroner is on the scene of a fatal crash on the 2800 block of South Schenley Ave. and Oran Dr. in Youngstown.More >>
The murder trial of a Niles teen abruptly shifts directions after the defendant decides to enter a plea of no contest.More >>
The murder trial of a Niles teen abruptly shifts directions after the defendant decides to enter a plea of no contest.More >>
Felony drug charges have been filed against three Ohio men, including one from Poland, after a traffic stop in Summit County.More >>
Felony drug charges have been filed against three Ohio men, including one from Poland, after a traffic stop in Summit County.More >>
One of the Valley's largest employers is helping celebrate Black History Month.More >>
One of the Valley's largest employers is helping celebrate Black History Month.More >>
A registered sex offender has been convicted of raping and killing a 14-year-old Ohio girl and could face the death penalty.More >>
A registered sex offender has been convicted of raping and killing a 14-year-old Ohio girl and could face the death penalty.More >>
A prosecutor says a reputed Philadelphia mob boss profited from health insurance and gambling schemes despite his claims he had retired from a life of crime.More >>
A prosecutor says a reputed Philadelphia mob boss profited from health insurance and gambling schemes despite his claims he had retired from a life of crime.More >>
Authorities say they've arrested two men in a Philadelphia home with almost 16 pounds (7.2 kilograms) of heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.More >>
Authorities say they've arrested two men in a Philadelphia home with almost 16 pounds (7.2 kilograms) of heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.More >>
Police have identified the body of an infant found buried in a yard in southwest Ohio.More >>
Police have identified the body of an infant found buried in a yard in southwest Ohio.More >>
The Pittsburgh teacher's union has voted nearly unanimously to authorize its leadership to call for a strike.More >>
The Pittsburgh teacher's union has voted nearly unanimously to authorize its leadership to call for a strike.More >>
President Donald Trump again is trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support for cleanups of some iconic U.S. waterways.More >>
President Donald Trump again is trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support for cleanups of some iconic U.S. waterways.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is ready to hear arguments in a legal dispute over how state education officials calculated enrollment at the state's largest online charter school.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is ready to hear arguments in a legal dispute over how state education officials calculated enrollment at the state's largest online charter school.More >>
Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.More >>
Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.More >>
Police have released the names of four men killed in a rash of shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia that also injured several other people.More >>
Police have released the names of four men killed in a rash of shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia that also injured several other people.More >>