Youngstown police: One person dead after crash, vehicle split in half

A coroner is on the scene of a fatal crash on the 2800 block of South Schenley Ave. and Oran Dr. in Youngstown.

Police said the crash happened close to 8 pm when the vehicle appeared to hit three trees, splitting the vehicle in half.

No one else was in the vehicle and no one was hit, according to police.

Police said the victim's family has not been notified, so their name has not been released.

Speed is probably a factor, according to police, and neighbors said speed is an issue on Schenley.

Police will come back Wednesday during the day to continue the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News on air and online for more information.