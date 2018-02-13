Mahoning Valley Scrappers announce 2018 bobblehead giveaways

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers have announced four bobblehead giveaway dates for the 2018 season.

The full-sized bobbleheads include former Scrapper Jose Ramirez, Indians’ Top Prospects Francisco Mejia and Triston McKenzie and former MLB Umpire, John Hirschbeck.

The dates include Saturday, June 23 (Ramirez presented by Toyota of Warren), Saturday, July 7 (Mejia), Saturday, July 14 (Hirschbeck) and Saturday, August 25 (McKenzie) for the giveaways to the first 1,000 fans, presented by 21 WFMJ.

Gates will open at 6:00 pm. Guarantee all four bobbleheads with the Bobblehead Package, which also includes a game ticket to each bobblehead night and the Scrappers Opening Day on Friday, June 15.

Bobblehead Packages start at $45 and are on sale now. They can be purchased online at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Eastwood Field box office or by calling (330) 505 – 0000. Packages are limited.