Great Groceries: Grilled Ribeye with Blue Cheese Butter

Grilled Ribeye with Blue Cheese Butter

2 (12 oz.) ribeye steaks 
1 Tbsp. chili powder
2 tsp. brown sugar
1 Tbsp. plus 1/4 tsp. garlic powder, divided
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided
1/2 stick butter
1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese


Preheat oven to 450°.

Combine chili powder, brown sugar, 1 tablespoon garlic powder, salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Rub mixture all over steaks. Cover and let sit for a minimum of 30 minutes. 
 
Combine butter, blue cheese, remaining 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Roll with plastic wrap into log shape and refrigerate until butter is firm. 

Place steaks on a baking sheet. Cook until desired doneness. Serve steaks with blue cheese butter.

