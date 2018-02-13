Great Groceries: Grilled Ribeye with Blue Cheese Butter

Grilled Ribeye with Blue Cheese Butter

2 (12 oz.) ribeye steaks

1 Tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. plus 1/4 tsp. garlic powder, divided

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

1/2 stick butter

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese



Preheat oven to 450°.

Combine chili powder, brown sugar, 1 tablespoon garlic powder, salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Rub mixture all over steaks. Cover and let sit for a minimum of 30 minutes.



Combine butter, blue cheese, remaining 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Roll with plastic wrap into log shape and refrigerate until butter is firm.

Place steaks on a baking sheet. Cook until desired doneness. Serve steaks with blue cheese butter.