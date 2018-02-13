H.S. basketball scores (2/13/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (2/13/18)

Posted: Updated:

Boys' Basketball

Fitch 58 Ursuline 63

Jefferson 51 Champion 52

Jackson Milton 51 Heartland Christian 33

Lakeview 65 Newton Falls 48

Lowellville 59 East Palestine 52

Girard 33 Howland 60

Liberty 68 Struthers 92

Canfield 65 Streetsboro 38

Crestview 57 Springfield 80

Labrae 69 Niles 39

Hickory 56 Franklin 40


Girls' Basketball

Canfield 65 East 28

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms