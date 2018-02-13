Harris, Clark help Buffalo beat Kent State 84-72

Jeremy Harris had 24 points and Wes Clark scored 19, including three 3-pointers, to help Buffalo beat Kent State 84-72 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 13, 2018.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers have announced four bobblehead giveaway dates for the 2018 season.More >>
The Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears will launch the NFL's 99th season by playing in the annual Hall of Fame game on Aug. 2.More >>
High school basketball scores from Monday, February 12, 2018.More >>
Chloe Kim's coronation is complete after American snowboarder dominates Olympic women's halfpipe.More >>
A dispute over open enrollment is driving a wedge between the Liberty and Girard school districts.More >>
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points: .More >>
Nick Gilbert, the son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became a good-luck charm during the NBA lottery, will have brain surgery this week.More >>
