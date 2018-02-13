Youngstown mayor proposes first round of budget cuts, city still more than $1 million in the red

Facing a deficit of more than $2 million, Youngstown's new mayor is tasked with some major decisions right off the bat.

Tuesday night, Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and his Interim Finance Director Kyle Miasek presented to council a first round of proposed cuts.

"At the end of the day I want to keep people working," said Brown.



As part of the first round of proposed cuts, Miasek said there is no reduction in work force. However, even if all the suggested ways to save are put into action the city still faces a $1,050,000 deficit.

Miasek said based on department requests, the city's 2018 general budget started at nearly $2.3 million in the red.

He told council he was able to find about $930-thousand in savings. More than a third of that would come from using speed camera dollars for police car supplies, like tires, as well as the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence Program instead of money from the general fund.

Other proposals include limiting council's travel and discretionary funds to $10-thousand dollars each. That's a savings of $40-thousand dollars.

Vacant job positions could be left open. That is a projected savings of $125-thousand.

And Miasek said, Police Chief Robin Lees told him he could save $150-thousand through overtime cuts and seeking pension reimbursements.

Miasek also factored in an estimates 2% income tax growth, as well as a savings plan for snow plow trucks.

But even with all factors in place, the city is still $1,050,000 in the red.

The administration will spend the next couple of weeks talking with their new department heads and developing some options to save. But, they admit this is where the harder decisions are could come into play.