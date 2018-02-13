Sexual assault reports against Wynn filed with Vegas police

The district's Visual and Performing Arts students' performance honored Black History Month with "A Harlem Renaissance Experience" at both East and Chaney high schools.More >>
The district's Visual and Performing Arts students' performance honored Black History Month with "A Harlem Renaissance Experience" at both East and Chaney high schools.More >>
Facing a deficit of more than $2 million, Youngstown's new mayor is tasked with some major decisions right off the bat.More >>
Facing a deficit of more than $2 million, Youngstown's new mayor is tasked with some major decisions right off the bat.More >>
A joint effort by firemen, family and neighbors saved a dog's life after it became trapped underneath a vehicle that crashed into a Lawrence County home.More >>
A joint effort by firemen, family and neighbors saved a dog's life after it became trapped underneath a vehicle that crashed into a Lawrence County home.More >>
Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal car crash on South Schenley Avenue at the corner of Oran Drive in Youngstown.More >>
Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal car crash on South Schenley Avenue at the corner of Oran Drive in Youngstown.More >>
A registered sex offender has been convicted of raping and killing a 14-year-old Ohio girl and could face the death penalty.More >>
A registered sex offender has been convicted of raping and killing a 14-year-old Ohio girl and could face the death penalty.More >>
A prosecutor says a reputed Philadelphia mob boss profited from health insurance and gambling schemes despite his claims he had retired from a life of crime.More >>
A prosecutor says a reputed Philadelphia mob boss profited from health insurance and gambling schemes despite his claims he had retired from a life of crime.More >>
Authorities say they've arrested two men in a Philadelphia home with almost 16 pounds (7.2 kilograms) of heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.More >>
Authorities say they've arrested two men in a Philadelphia home with almost 16 pounds (7.2 kilograms) of heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.More >>
Police have identified the body of an infant found buried in a yard in southwest Ohio.More >>
Police have identified the body of an infant found buried in a yard in southwest Ohio.More >>
The Pittsburgh teacher's union has voted nearly unanimously to authorize its leadership to call for a strike.More >>
The Pittsburgh teacher's union has voted nearly unanimously to authorize its leadership to call for a strike.More >>
President Donald Trump again is trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support for cleanups of some iconic U.S. waterways.More >>
President Donald Trump again is trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support for cleanups of some iconic U.S. waterways.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is ready to hear arguments in a legal dispute over how state education officials calculated enrollment at the state's largest online charter school.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is ready to hear arguments in a legal dispute over how state education officials calculated enrollment at the state's largest online charter school.More >>
Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.More >>
Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.More >>
Police have released the names of four men killed in a rash of shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia that also injured several other people.More >>
Police have released the names of four men killed in a rash of shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia that also injured several other people.More >>