Dog trapped after vehicle rams into Lawrence County home

A joint effort by firemen, family and neighbors saved a dog's life after it became trapped underneath a vehicle that crashed into a Lawrence County home.

The crash happened around 7 pm on Easbrook Rd. in Hickory Township.

Fire officials said the vehicle left the highway and rammed into the kitchen of the home, trapping the family's Great Dane underneath.

Everyone was able to lift the vehicle off the dog, who will need some stitches, but is expected to survive.

Two adults were in the kitchen and were not injured, according to fire officials.

The driver was taken to the police station for questioning.