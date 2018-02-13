Vienna Dog wins best of breed at Westminster

Vienna Resident, Sue Davis and her dog, Grand Master Flash, took best of breed in the curly coated retriever group at the Westminster Dog Show.

Davis has been showing curly coats for over a decade, but ending up at Westminster is something she never saw coming. Instead, she intended to get her first curly coated retriever as a companion for her other dog.

"My original breeder encouraged me to do it," says Davis "She said 'You should try showing', I said 'I don't know anything about showing'!"

Even so, she gave it a try at her first show in Canfield, where she earned her first point. After hard work and lots of classes, she now has won over fifty titles.

She began breeding curly coated retrievers too. Flash comes form a line of champions.

Now he has taken best of breed at, Westminster.

"I was shaking when he congratulated me", says Davis, "My hands were shaking! I was very excited".

It's this kind of exhilaration that makes Sue believe everyone should give it a showing dogs a shot.

She says, "It's exciting. I think you know if you have a dog everyone should try it at least once...it's an experience".

Even if you don't have a pure breed dog, you can still register them as an AKC "All American" dog and show them in obedience and other non confirmation events.